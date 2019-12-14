Payton Pritchard, No. 10 Oregon Upset No. 5 Michigan in Dramatic 71-70 OT Win

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2019

Oregon guard Will Richardson (0) drives on Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Oregon was yet to play a true road game. Michigan was undefeated at home.  

The Ducks came through anyway.

Payton Pritchard scored 23 points and Anthony Mathis knocked down six threes, leading Oregon to a thrilling 71-70 overtime win over Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

The Wolverines had several chances to tie or score go-ahead baskets as time drained down. David DeJulius, Zavier Simpson and Brandon Johns Jr. each missed shots with under 15 seconds remaining that could have put Michigan ahead for good.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

