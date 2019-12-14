Payton Pritchard, No. 10 Oregon Upset No. 5 Michigan in Dramatic 71-70 OT Win

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Oregon was yet to play a true road game. Michigan was undefeated at home.

The Ducks came through anyway.

Payton Pritchard scored 23 points and Anthony Mathis knocked down six threes, leading Oregon to a thrilling 71-70 overtime win over Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

The Wolverines had several chances to tie or score go-ahead baskets as time drained down. David DeJulius, Zavier Simpson and Brandon Johns Jr. each missed shots with under 15 seconds remaining that could have put Michigan ahead for good.

