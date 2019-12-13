Jon Jones Says There's a 'Strong Possibility' He Fights as a Heavyweight in 2020

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

After teasing it a number of times in the past, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is seriously considering jumping up to heavyweight in 2020.

During a press conference Friday (h/t ESPN's Marc Raimondi), Jones called it a "strong possibility" he fights at the 265-pound weight class next year:

"I think it's a very strong possibility—absolutely. Absolutely. There's always gonna be someone next [at light heavyweight]. I feel as if I've cleared the division and I'm waiting around and I'm taking on new challenges. I'm not sitting on the title; I'm not hiding from anybody. I chose Dominick because he appears to be the best out of all of my contenders. And I'm just ready to take over the world, man. Really."

Jones has spoken out numerous times about calls for him to move up in weight. Bones told reporters during his UFC 235 open workout he thought people wanted to see him fight at heavyweight "because, quite frankly, they want to see me lose."

Despite having that feeling, Jones told ESPN's Brett Okamoto in June that he had interest in the heavyweight division "but I’m also aware that there’s a lot of work to be done in the light heavyweight division."

Since those comments, Jones defeated Thiago Santos by split decision to retain the light heavyweight crown at UFC 239.

Raimondi noted Jones considered fighting current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic after his win over Santos. Miocic is expected to fight Daniel Cormier for a third time in early 2020, though UFC has yet to make an official announcement.

Before Jones makes any concrete decisions about his weight class, he is scheduled to defend the light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on Feb. 8.