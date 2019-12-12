Salzburg Director Confirms Erling Haaland Transfer Talks with Dortmund, Leipzig

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2019

NAPLES, ITALY - NOVEMBER 05: Erling Braut Haaland of RB Salzburg celebrates after scoring the 0-1 goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and RB Salzburg at Stadio San Paolo on November 05, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed star forward Erling Haaland has held transfer talks with both Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig with a view to a possible January move.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in European football this season, excelling for the Austrian outfit in the UEFA Champions League.

Naturally, transfer speculation regarding Haaland has intensified, and reports recently surfaced suggesting that the player had held talks with two Bundesliga sides. Freund told the press on Thursday that the teenager had been in negotiations with both Dortmund and Leipzig, per James Westwood of Goal.

"We are involved in all discussions," he said. "Of course, we also knew that Haaland was in Leipzig and Dortmund yesterday. Everyone in Salzburg wants the best for him."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

