No. 5 Michigan Upset by Unranked Illinois 71-62

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 12, 2019

Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) looks to shoot as Michigan's Jon Teske (15) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Holly Hart/Associated Press

Michigan became the latest Top 5 men's college basketball team to lose to an unranked foe thanks to a 71-62 loss to Big Ten rival Illinois on Wednesday.

Kofi Cockburn led all scorers with 19 points for the Fighting Illini, who won despite making only one three-pointer. Ayo Dosunmu added 14 points, and Andres Feliz had 13 off the bench.

Jon Teske posted 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting for the Wolverines, who beat two Top 10 teams in No. 6 North Carolina and No. 8 Gonzaga as an unranked team earlier this year before vaulting up the AP poll.

ESPN Stats & Info noted the significance of Illinois' upset:

Three No. 1 teams are included on that list in Kentucky, Duke and Louisville. The Cardinals were the last Top 5 team to fall after Texas Tech beat them 70-57 just one day ago.

As for Wednesday, the battle of the boards helped cause Michigan's demise, with the Fighting Illini out-rebounding the Wolverines 44-28. Fifteen of them came on the offensive glass.

Cockburn led the way with 10 boards to complete his double-double.

Michigan went cold from three-point range thanks to a 3-of-18 effort. Illinois also outscored Michigan from the free-throw line 14-5. The Fighting Illini committed just 10 fouls on the night.

The two teams were tied at 32 early in the second half before a 10-2 run put Michigan at arm's length. The Wolverines were unable to come within one possession of Illinois from that point forward, although a David DeJulius and-1 brought them back within 66-62.

A DeJulius three-point attempt was off on the next Michigan possession, and Feliz responded with a jumper to put Illinois up six. Three free throws closed the scoring.

The 8-2 Wolverines (1-1 Big Ten) will host No. 10 Oregon on Saturday at noon ET. The 7-3 Fighting Illini (1-1) will welcome Old Dominion into Champaign, Illinois, on the same day at 6 p.m.

