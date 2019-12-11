No. 5 Michigan Upset by Unranked Illinois 71-62

No. 5 Michigan Upset by Unranked Illinois 71-62December 12, 2019
Michigan became the latest Top 5 men's college basketball team to lose to an unranked foe thanks to a 71-62 loss to Big Ten rival Illinois on Wednesday.
Kofi Cockburn led all scorers with 19 points for the Fighting Illini, who won despite making only one three-pointer. Ayo Dosunmu added 14 points, and Andres Feliz had 13 off the bench.
Jon Teske posted 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting for the Wolverines, who beat two Top 10 teams in No. 6 North Carolina and No. 8 Gonzaga as an unranked team earlier this year before vaulting up the AP poll.
ESPN Stats & Info noted the significance of Illinois' upset:
Michigan’s loss to Illinois marks the 7th time an AP Top-5 team has lost to an unranked opponent this season. That’s the 2nd-most such losses before January over the last 50 seasons. In 2017-18, 10 AP Top-5 teams lost to unranked teams before January. https://t.co/oBfSrOxG1j
Three No. 1 teams are included on that list in Kentucky, Duke and Louisville. The Cardinals were the last Top 5 team to fall after Texas Tech beat them 70-57 just one day ago.
As for Wednesday, the battle of the boards helped cause Michigan's demise, with the Fighting Illini out-rebounding the Wolverines 44-28. Fifteen of them came on the offensive glass.
Cockburn led the way with 10 boards to complete his double-double.
Michigan went cold from three-point range thanks to a 3-of-18 effort. Illinois also outscored Michigan from the free-throw line 14-5. The Fighting Illini committed just 10 fouls on the night.
The two teams were tied at 32 early in the second half before a 10-2 run put Michigan at arm's length. The Wolverines were unable to come within one possession of Illinois from that point forward, although a David DeJulius and-1 brought them back within 66-62.
A DeJulius three-point attempt was off on the next Michigan possession, and Feliz responded with a jumper to put Illinois up six. Three free throws closed the scoring.
The 8-2 Wolverines (1-1 Big Ten) will host No. 10 Oregon on Saturday at noon ET. The 7-3 Fighting Illini (1-1) will welcome Old Dominion into Champaign, Illinois, on the same day at 6 p.m.
