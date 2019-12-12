NFL TV Schedule 2019: Coverage Map, Times, Live-Stream Listings for Week 15

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Only two teams in the NFL have clinched their division—the New Orleans Saints (NFC South) and Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West). One more team could join that list in Week 15.

The Baltimore Ravens will look to secure the AFC North title this week with either a win over the New York Jets on Thursday night or a Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. They'll also clinch if either they or the Steelers tie this week.

Baltimore could also secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC should it win while the New England Patriots and the Chiefs both lose. The Patriots play the Bengals, and the Chiefs take on the Broncos.

Here's a look at the full Week 15 slate, along with TV and live-stream information, coverage map and the best three matchups of the week.

Television Map

Per 506 Sports

Game Times and TV/Live-Stream Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 12

New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox, NFL Network and NFL.com

Sunday, Dec. 15

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Miami Dolphins at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports app

Monday, Dec. 16

Indianapolis Colts at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and WatchESPN

Top Games of the Week

Chicago at Green Bay

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

As the Bears continue to battle for a playoff spot, this is a game that would be huge for them to win.

Chicago is still alive in the NFC North race at 7-6, but it trails Green Bay (10-3) and Minnesota (9-4) with three weeks of the regular season remaining. It's more likely to come back in the NFC wild-card race, as it currently trails Minnesota and the L.A. Rams (8-5) for the second berth.

This should be an exciting NFC North matchup, with the Packers looking to seal their first NFC North title since 2016 over the next few weeks. The last time Green Bay and Chicago faced off was in Week 1 in the NFL's season opener, which the Packers won 10-3.

Expect another close game with both teams needing a victory to try to get into the postseason.

Houston at Tennessee

Ben Margot/Associated Press

First place in the AFC South will be on the line as the Texans and Titans face off for the first time this season before another meeting in Week 17. But this game is crucial as both teams enter the matchup with an 8-5 record.

Although the Texans had been atop the division recently, they've lost two of the last four weeks, including this past Sunday against the Broncos. It was a surprising defeat as Houston was coming off its best win of the season over New England.

Meanwhile, the Titans have been on a roll, winning four straight games and six of their last seven to make a push into the playoff picture. They also have the same record as the Steelers, who currently hold the second AFC wild-card berth.

It should be an exciting sprint to the finish as the Texans and Titans battle for the AFC South title with these two games in three weeks.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

This game was flexed into the Sunday night spot because it's an important matchup for the AFC wild-card race. The Bills currently hold the first spot at 9-4, while the Steelers are right behind them at 8-5.

If Buffalo wins, it will clinch a playoff berth, which would be only its second since 1999. It would also stay in the AFC East race, as it enters the week only one game behind New England with a matchup against the Patriots coming in Week 16.

The Steelers are still mathematically alive in the AFC North race, but their best bet to get into the playoffs is by securing a wild-card berth. They have the same record as the Titans, so it's crucial they finish the season strong.

But if Pittsburgh beats Buffalo, it will move into the top AFC wild-card spot while the Bills would fall to the second. So, there is a lot on the line in terms of potential tiebreakers for the end of the season in this one.