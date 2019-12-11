Mets Trade Rumors: NYM Has Had Carlos Correa Talks with Astros

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 12, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros hits an RBI single against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning in Game Seven of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

The New York Mets have spoken with the Houston Astros about trading for shortstop Carlos Correa, but "nothing is imminent," per Andy Martino of SNY.

The 25-year-old hit .279 with 21 home runs and 59 RBI in just 75 games for Houston last season. A rib fracture suffered in May during an in-home massage kept him off the field for much of the 2019 campaign.

Correa won the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year Award, made the 2017 All-Star Game and was a core piece on the team's 2017 World Series-winning squad.

Various injuries have held the Puerto Rico native back the last few years, namely a torn left thumb ligament in 2017 and a back injury in 2018. He has not played more than 110 games in a season since 2016. 

      

