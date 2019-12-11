Mets Trade Rumors: NYM Has Had Carlos Correa Talks with Astros

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The New York Mets have spoken with the Houston Astros about trading for shortstop Carlos Correa, but "nothing is imminent," per Andy Martino of SNY.

The 25-year-old hit .279 with 21 home runs and 59 RBI in just 75 games for Houston last season. A rib fracture suffered in May during an in-home massage kept him off the field for much of the 2019 campaign.

Correa won the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year Award, made the 2017 All-Star Game and was a core piece on the team's 2017 World Series-winning squad.

Various injuries have held the Puerto Rico native back the last few years, namely a torn left thumb ligament in 2017 and a back injury in 2018. He has not played more than 110 games in a season since 2016.

