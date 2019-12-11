Dodgers Rumors: Former A's Closer Blake Treinen Agrees to 1-Year, $10M Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 11, 2019

Oakland Athletics' Blake Treinen works against the Texas Rangers during a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are betting on Blake Treinen returning to form in 2020 after reportedly signing him to a one-year deal. 

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Treinen had multiple offers on the table prior to reaching agreement with the Dodgers for $10 million. 

Treinen became a free agent on Dec. 2 when the Oakland Athletics decided not to tender him a contract coming off a rough 2019. 

Per MLB Trade Rumors, Treinen was projected to earn $7.8 million through arbitration if he had remained with the A's next season. 

Oakland's decision to non-tender Treinen capped off a steep one-year fall for the 31-year-old. He was an All-Star in 2018 and finished sixth in American League Cy Young voting after posting a 0.78 ERA with 38 saves, 100 strikeouts and 46 hits allowed in 80.1 innings. 

Last season saw Treinen's ERA balloon to 4.91 with a 1.619 WHIP in 57 games. 

The Dodgers had the fourth-lowest bullpen ERA in MLB last season (3.78), but only one of their top six relievers by appearances had an ERA under 3.50. 

