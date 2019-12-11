Report: MLB Investigation into Astros' Sign-Stealing Unlikely to Finish in 2019

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: A general view of the stadium before Game Seven of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Major League Baseball's investigation into the Houston Astros' alleged sign-stealing scheme is not expected to be completed by the end of 2019, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich.

Rosenthal and Drellich noted the league office has more than 70,000 emails to sort through.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

