Report: MLB Investigation into Astros' Sign-Stealing Unlikely to Finish in 2019

Major League Baseball's investigation into the Houston Astros' alleged sign-stealing scheme is not expected to be completed by the end of 2019, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich.

Rosenthal and Drellich noted the league office has more than 70,000 emails to sort through.

