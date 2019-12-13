Predicting Where Every Top Available MLB Star Will Sign Post-Winter Meetings

0 of 6

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The MLB free-agent market is considerably thinner than it was a week ago, thanks to extremely active winter meetings relative to years past.

The following players have all signed since the beginning of the week:

SP Gerrit Cole (9/$324M with NYY )

Cole (9/$324M with ) SP Stephen Strasburg (7/$245M with WAS)

(7/$245M with WAS) 3B Anthony Rendon (7/$245M with LAA )

(7/$245M with ) SP Tanner Roark (2/$24M with TOR)

(2/$24M with TOR) SS Didi Gregorius (1/$14M with PHI)

SP Josh Lindblom (3/$9.125M with MIL)

(3/$9.125M with MIL) SP Kevin Gausman (1/$9M with SF)

(1/$9M with SF) SP Michael Wacha (1/$3M with NYM )

Add to that the earlier signings of Zack Wheeler (5/$118M with PHI), Yasmani Grandal (4/$73M with CWS), Mike Moustakas (4/$64M with CIN), Will Smith (3/$40M with ATL), Drew Pomeranz (4/$34M with SDP), Kyle Gibson (3/$28M with TEX) and Cole Hamels (1/$18M), and much of the star power from this year's free-agent class is no longer available.

With that said, there are still a handful of impact players searching for a new home.

Ahead is a look at the top six players still available on the open market, with predictions on where they will end up signing this offseason.