Anthony Rendon, Angels Reportedly Agree to 7-Year, $245 Million Contract

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels reportedly agreed to a seven-year, $245 million contract in free agency Wednesday.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the news. Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports reported the deal has no options and no opt-out clause.

The 29-year-old had spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the Nationals and has been highly productive for most of it. In 2019, he enjoyed a career year with a .319/.412/.598 slash line, 34 home runs, 126 RBI and 117 runs scored.

Rendon also hit .328 with three home runs and 15 RBI during the playoffs to help the Nationals win the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

While Rendon had never been named an All-Star prior to this past season, he entered the 2019 campaign with four seasons of at least 20 homers and 80 RBI. He also hit over .300 in each of the previous two seasons, making him one of the National League's most consistent hitters.

His best season before 2019 came in 2017, when he hit .301 with 25 home runs and 100 RBI. That netted him a sixth-place finish in the NL MVP voting. He has finished 11th or better in the NL MVP voting four times, and he has won two Silver Slugger awards.

Although Rendon has long been a key part of Washington's offensive success, he became even more important in 2019 following the departure of Bryce Harper. After the outfielder joined the Philadelphia Phillies, Rendon instantly became the go-to guy in the middle of the lineup along with outfielder Juan Soto.

Now that Rendon has signed with the Angels, the Nationals are losing yet another homegrown player who they selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2011 MLB draft.

Rendon has been a core player in Washington for the past several years like Harper. His departure perhaps stings even more given the postseason success the Nats enjoyed with him leading the way in 2019.

The addition of Rendon gives the Angels a big bat for the middle of their lineup alongside generational talent Mike Trout. Meanwhile, the Nats now must figure out a way to retool the heart of their batting order around Soto.

The Angels haven't made the playoffs since the 2014 season, but they have already made a significant push toward building a winner heading into 2020. In addition to signing Rendon, they hired manager Joe Maddon after he led the Chicago Cubs to the playoffs in four of the last five years during a run that included a World Series title.

American League West pitchers will now have to face Trout and Rendon in the same lineup, which bodes well for the Angels' chances at snapping their postseason drought.