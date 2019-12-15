Bray Wyatt Beats The Miz at WWE TLC 2019; Attacked by Daniel Bryan After Match

Credit: WWE.com

Bray Wyatt defeated The Miz at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday in the continuation of a personal feud that has played out on SmackDown over the past two weeks.

The match was, in typical Wyatt fashion, off-kilter from everything we've seen on WWE television.

Miz dominated the bout throughout as Wyatt refused to fight back before eventually hitting a Sister Abigail outside of the ring and another once Miz rolled back into the squared circle for the win.

After the match, Wyatt was about to hit Miz with a mallet before he was interrupted by Daniel Bryan. The former WWE champion hit the universal champion with a running knee and a series of kicks before stomping him repeatedly in the head.

Wyatt has been embroiled in a rivalry with Bryan over the past several weeks, which led to a match between them at Survivor Series. The Miz has also had a role in the program, as he initially expressed concern for Bryan's well-being despite the fact they have never gotten along.

After Bryan lost to The Fiend at the pay-per-view on Nov. 24, Wyatt offered to give him a rematch for the Universal Championship. Bryan, who has embraced the Yes! Movement once again, was poised to accept, but then disaster struck.

The Fiend pulled Bryan under the ring and began pulling out clumps of his hair. With the former WWE champion nowhere to be found, the expected universal title match between him and The Fiend at TLC was off.

The Miz cut a promo about the situation on last week's SmackDown before getting interrupted by the Firefly Fun House theme music. Wyatt tried to convince The A-Lister to face him, and while he initially declined, he was goaded into accepting when Wyatt showed a photo of his wife and children.

That sent Miz into a rage, and he went looking for Wyatt backstage after calling his wife, Maryse, and telling her to take precautions at home.

After finding a photo of his wife and children in a room, Miz was jumped by Wyatt, who hit him with Sister Abigail and left him lying.

The following week, The A-Lister was interviewed in his Los Angeles home, and both he and Maryse were thrown into a panic when they found Fiend doll in their daughter's crib.

When the match was announced, there was no mention of the universal title or The Fiend. Due to the possibility of Wyatt wrestling as himself rather than The Fiend for the first time since the Firefly Fun House began in April, there was a great deal of intrigue surrounding the match.

It also represented one of The A-Lister's biggest bouts in recent memory since he hasn't been involved in many sustained feuds over the past several months and has primarily been used as the host of Miz TV in order to get others over.

Sunday's bout at TLC was a huge opportunity for him, but Wyatt proved too much to overcome, and he gained additional momentum ahead of his eventual rematch with Bryan.

