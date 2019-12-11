Player Says Slovenian Club Sacked Him for Impregnating President's Daughter

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

An unnamed Nigerian player says he was sacked for "gross misconduct and indiscipline" by a side in Slovenia's second division after conceiving a child with the club president's daughter.

Per Ghanasoccernet.com on Monday, the player explained the course of events over his six-month spell at the club:

"I signed a three-year deal with the option of another year but last month I ran into trouble when my girlfriend, who happens to be the daughter of the president, said she was pregnant for me.

"The club got to know about it and summoned me for a meeting. I got there and admitted that I am responsible for the pregnancy and I was told to stay at home and not to be seen around the club premises until I am instructed to return.

"A week later I was called to the office and told that my agent has been informed about their plans to terminate my contract for gross misconduct and indiscipline. The news came to me as a surprise, because I have not been found wanting in any area since I arrived the club six months ago."

He has now returned to Nigeria to avoid any backlash over the incident.

The player also said his girlfriend has been forced to block him on social media, so he has not been able to contact her.

However, he added his agent has recommended filing a case with FIFA for wrongful termination: "She's an adult for God sake, we both love each other and decided to have a child."