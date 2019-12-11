Jarrett Culver's Brother JJ Scores 100 Points for Wayland Baptist University

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 11, 2019

SYRACUSE, NY - DECEMBER 08: Detail view of basketball with Nike Swoosh logo on the court during the game between the Syracuse Orange and the Georgetown Hoyas at the Carrier Dome on December 8, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeats Georgetown 72-71. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

JJ Culver joined Wilt Chamberlain, Cheryl Miller and a host of others to drop 100 or more points in an organized basketball game when he hit the mark exactly for Wayland Baptist University in a 124-60 win over Southwestern Adventist University on Tuesday in Plainview, Texas.

Culver even posed for a photo similar to the one Chamberlain had when he scored 100 against the New York Knicks in 1962:

Culver shot 34-of-62 from the field, including 12-of-33 from three-point range. The brother of Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Jarrett Culver also made 20 of 27 free throws, grabbed nine rebounds and posted five steals.

Naturally, the performance got the attention of the ex-Texas Tech star, who tweeted after his brother's 100-point night:

The 6'5" senior guard broke the school record for most points in a game with 51 in the first half alone. He earned his 100th point after a layup with 50 seconds remaining.

Culver averages 36.1 points per game for the Pioneers, who are ninth in the latest NAIA Coaches' Top 25 poll.

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    No. 4 Maryland Suffers 1st Loss of Season with 76-69 Upset vs. Penn State

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 4 Maryland Suffers 1st Loss of Season with 76-69 Upset vs. Penn State

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    New NCAA Bracket Projections 🔮

    • Projected No. 1 overall • Bubble teams 👉 Tap to see all of @KerranceJames predictions

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    New NCAA Bracket Projections 🔮

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Teams We Overhyped and 5 We Undervalued

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    5 Teams We Overhyped and 5 We Undervalued

    Myron Medcalf
    via ESPN.com

    Latest AP Poll Rankings Drop 🏀

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Latest AP Poll Rankings Drop 🏀

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report