Jarrett Culver's Brother JJ Scores 100 Points for Wayland Baptist University

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

JJ Culver joined Wilt Chamberlain, Cheryl Miller and a host of others to drop 100 or more points in an organized basketball game when he hit the mark exactly for Wayland Baptist University in a 124-60 win over Southwestern Adventist University on Tuesday in Plainview, Texas.

Culver even posed for a photo similar to the one Chamberlain had when he scored 100 against the New York Knicks in 1962:

Culver shot 34-of-62 from the field, including 12-of-33 from three-point range. The brother of Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Jarrett Culver also made 20 of 27 free throws, grabbed nine rebounds and posted five steals.

Naturally, the performance got the attention of the ex-Texas Tech star, who tweeted after his brother's 100-point night:

The 6'5" senior guard broke the school record for most points in a game with 51 in the first half alone. He earned his 100th point after a layup with 50 seconds remaining.

Culver averages 36.1 points per game for the Pioneers, who are ninth in the latest NAIA Coaches' Top 25 poll.