Texas Tech Upsets Jordan Nwora, No. 1 Louisville 70-57 at Jimmy V Classic

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The unranked Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball team stunned undefeated No. 1 Louisville 70-57 on Tuesday at the Jimmy V Classic in New York's Madison Square Garden.

Chris Clarke stuffed the stat sheet for Texas Tech with seven points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Davide Moretti led the Red Raiders (and all scorers) with 18 points.

Texas Tech won despite missing leading scorer Jahmi'us Ramsey, who averages 17.3 points per game. The guard sat with a hamstring injury.

Louisville shot just 34 percent from the field and 3-of-17 from three-point range. Jordan Nwora led the Cardinals with 14 points but shot just 4-of-16 overall (1-of-7 from deep). He added nine boards and a pair of steals.

A three-pointer by Nwora put Louisville up 11-5 early in the first half, but the Cardinals then went nearly 10 minutes without a basket from the field. A Steven Enoch jumper ended the dry spell, but the drought had helped Texas Tech enter halftime with a 31-28 lead.

The Red Raiders kept their distance thanks in part to an early 10-1 second-half run capped by two Moretti three-pointers. The buckets put them up 47-36 with 11:41 left.

Louisville didn't go away quietly, but Texas Tech never led by fewer than four points for the remainder of the second half.

The Red Raiders are 6-3 after ending their three-game losing streak.

The 9-1 Cardinals became the third No. 1 team to lose to an unranked opponent this season, with Kentucky and Duke being defeated by Evansville and Stephen F. Austin, respectively.

Per RedRaiderSports.com, the win marked the first time Texas Tech has beaten a No. 1 team in the AP poll.

Head coach Chris Beard, who led the Red Raiders to the national title game last season, received deserved praise from Gary Parrish of CBS Sports and Jeff Goodman of Stadium:

Naturally, the Red Raiders were pumped after the win, with Matt Norlander of CBS Sports describing a postgame scene:

Walk-on sophomore guard Avery Benson had 10 points, four rebounds and a pair of blocks in 22 minutes.

Texas Tech will return home to play Southern Miss on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. Louisville will host Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at noon.