Red Sox Trade Rumors: 'Multiple Teams' Targeting David Price Amid Free Agency

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

Multiple teams have targeted Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price via trade, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Price, 34, went 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 107.1 innings last season. The southpaw suffered left elbow and wrist injuries that limited him to 22 starts.

Per Passan, he has $96 million left over the final three seasons of his seven-year, $217 million contract, which runs through 2022.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.