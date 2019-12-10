Red Sox Trade Rumors: 'Multiple Teams' Targeting David Price Amid Free Agency

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 11, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 04: Pitcher David Price #10 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in an MLB baseball game against the New York Yankees on August 4, 2019 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. Yankees won 7-4. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

Multiple teams have targeted Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price via trade, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Price, 34, went 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 107.1 innings last season. The southpaw suffered left elbow and wrist injuries that limited him to 22 starts.

Per Passan, he has $96 million left over the final three seasons of his seven-year, $217 million contract, which runs through 2022.

              

