Zack Cozart, Prospect Will Wilson Traded by Angels to Giants for Cash

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants acquired infielder Zack Cozart and minor-league shortstop Will Wilson from the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations and/or a player to be named later the team announced Tuesday.

Cozart, 34, hit .124 in an injury-shortened 2019 season that lasted 38 games. The Angels took the 21-year-old Wilson in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft. Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times called him a "good all-around talent with lower ceiling."

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Giants will pay the final $12.67 million of Cozart's contract, which expires after 2020. That will free up some salary for the Angels to pursue free-agent starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, who is the American League's reigning Cy Young winner.

Cozart was an All-Star just two seasons ago, slashing .297/.385/.548, hitting 24 home runs and knocking in 63 runners in 122 games.

However, injuries have limited him to 96 games in 2018 and 2019. A season-ending torn labrum prematurely ended his 2018 campaign, where he had five home runs and 18 RBI in 58 contests. A neck strain and an injured left shoulder kept him off the field for most of 2019.

Wilson hit .275 with five home runs and 18 RBI over 46 games for the Orem Owlz, the Angels' Rookie League affiliate. Los Angeles took Wilson 15th overall after the former North Carolina State star hit .339 with 16 home runs and 57 RBI for the Wolfpack in 2019.