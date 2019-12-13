Top 7 Biggest Heisman Snubs of All Time

1 of 7

Anonymous/Associated Press

Georgia running back Herschel Walker eventually hoisted the Heisman Trophy following a standout junior season in 1982, racking up 1,752 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns for a 11-1 Bulldogs team.

His legendary freshman season ranks among the biggest snubs.

As an 18-year-old, he took the college football world by storm, steamrolling the competition both figuratively and literally. Consider this excerpt from a 1981 article by Henry Leifermann of the New York Times:

"In the third quarter, on the Tennessee 16, Walker took a pitch and began a power sweep right. He was over the line of scrimmage and reversing field, cutting left, in perhaps two seconds. Six tacklers got a hand or two on Walker within those few yards, but he broke away from them all, leaving a defensive end flat on his back as Walker approached the safety man. Walker looked neither left nor right, simply ran into him and knocked him flat, leaving a cleatmark on the chest of his jersey and racing between two Tennessee cornerbacks for Georgia's first touchdown of the season."

That sort of play was a regular occurrence on his way to 1,616 rushing yards, 5.9 yards per carry and 15 touchdowns for a 12-0 Bulldogs team that beat Notre Dame 17-10 in the Sugar Bowl.

However, at that time, no freshman had ever won the Heisman.

Walker ended up finishing third in the voting behind South Carolina senior running back George Rogers (1,781 yards, 6.0 yards per carry, 14 TD), who led the Gamecocks to an 8-4 record, and Pittsburgh defensive lineman Hugh Green.