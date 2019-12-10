Anthony Rendon Rumors: Angels Interested in All-Star Amid Dodgers, Phillies Buzz

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly among the teams interested in free-agent third baseman Anthony Rendon.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Angels have expressed interest in the top position player on the market, though it's unclear whether it's mutual. Rendon is already a known target of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, along with the incumbent Washington Nationals.

The 29-year-old is coming off the best individual season of his career, hitting .319/.412/.598 with 34 home runs and 126 runs batted in. He made his first All-Star team and finished third in the NL MVP balloting, his third time in the top 10.

The Angels are no stranger to backing up the Brink's truck for elite sluggers. Albert Pujols remains under contract for two more seasons with the 10-year, $240 million deal they lavished on him in 2012. The team also inked star Mike Trout to a 12-year, $430 million contract in March—the single largest deal in MLB history by $100 million.

Rendon won't come close to eclipsing Trout's monster deal, but the Angels may have to cut another check worth a quarter of a billion dollars to land him. The Nationals showed a willingness to pay top dollar to retain their stars by agreeing to a reported $245 million contract with Stephen Strasburg earlier this week. The Phillies handed Bryce Harper $330 million last offseason, and the Dodgers have the deepest pockets in MLB this side of the New York Yankees.

With four major-market players vying for his services, Rendon should be able to set his price. The Washington Post reported in September that the Nationals offered him a seven-year, $210 million contract, which would be the lowest possible barometer for his final number.