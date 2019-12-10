Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Top 50 Flex PPR Players

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Whether you have too many good players and not enough starting spots or not enough good players to fill out your lineup, it's crucial to put the right players in your flex positions, especially during the fantasy football playoffs.

There are likely going to be difficult decisions that will need to be made if you're going to win your league's championship. And there are Week 15 matchups you'll want to capitalize on.

Here's a look at the top 50 flex players this week, with stat projections courtesy of ESPN standard points-per-reception scoring.

Week 15 PPR Rankings: Top 50 Flex Players

1. RB Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. SEA): 27.3 projected fantasy points

2. WR Michael Thomas, NO (vs. IND): 24.3

3. RB Leonard Fournette, JAX (at OAK): 21.7

4. RB Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. MIA): 20.6

5. WR DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (at TEN): 20

6. RB Dalvin Cook, MIN (at LAC): 19.9

7. WR Chris Godwin, TB (at DET): 19.9

8. RB Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. HOU): 19.3

9. RB Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. LAR): 18.9

10. RB Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. IND): 18.6

11. RB Josh Jacobs, OAK (vs. JAX): 18.2

12. WR Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. DEN): 17.8

13. RB Chris Carson, SEA (at CAR): 17.8

14. WR Julian Edelman, NE (at CIN): 17.7

15. TE George Kittle, SF (vs. ATL): 16.9

16. WR Davante Adams, GB (vs. CHI): 16.8

17. RB Nick Chubb, CLE (at ARI): 16.8

18. WR Julio Jones, ATL (at SF): 16.5

19. WR DJ Moore, CAR (vs. SEA): 16.4

20. RB Aaron Jones, GB (vs. CHI): 16.2

21. RB Melvin Gordon, LAC (vs. MIN): 16.1

22. RB Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. MIN): 16

23. RB Todd Gurley, LAR (at DAL): 15.9

24. WR Adam Thielen, MIN (at LAC): 15.8

25. WR Allen Robinson, CHI (at GB): 15.6

26. WR Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. LAR): 15.6

27. WR Jarvis Landry, CLE (at ARI): 15.5

28. WR DJ Chark, JAX (at OAK): 15.5

29. TE Travis Kelce, KC (vs. DEN): 15.3

30. RB James White, NE (at CIN): 15.3

31. RB Mark Ingram, BAL (vs. NYJ): 15.2

32. WR Robert Woods, LAR (at DAL): 14.8

33. RB Kenyan Drake, ARI (vs. CLE): 14.6

34. WR Courtland Sutton, DEN (at KC): 14.5

35. WR Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (at ARI): 14.2

36. WR DeVante Parker, MIA (at NYG): 14.2

37. WR Kenny Golladay, DET (vs. TB): 14.1

38. RB Le'Veon Bell, NYJ (at BAL): 13.9

39. TE Zach Ertz, PHI (at WSH): 13.9

40. RB Phillip Lindsay, DEN (at KC): 13.8

41. WR Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. MIN): 13.7

42. WR Christian Kirk, ARI (vs. CLE): 13.7

43. WR Tyler Lockett, SEA (at CAR): 13.6

44. WR Emmanuel Sanders, SF (vs. ATL): 13.6

45. RB James Conner, PIT (vs. BUF): 13.5

46. RB Kareem Hunt, CLE (at ARI): 13.4

47. RB Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. NE): 13.4

48. WR Will Fuller, HOU (at TEN): 13.3

49. WR Marvin Jones, DET (vs. TB): 13.3

50. TE Austin Hooper, ATL (at SF): 13.3

Chris Carson was starting to lose a bit of fantasy value as Rashaad Penny had emerged as a playmaker out of the Seahawks' backfield, but one injury changed the landscape of Seattle's running game.

On Sunday, Penny suffered a season-ending ACL tear, which means Carson is going to have to pick back up some of the workload that had been given to his teammate in recent weeks.

The primary concern for Carson's value came from the Seahawks' Week 12 game versus the Eagles, when he had only eight carries for 26 yards. But he's bounced back the past two weeks, with 200 total yards and a touchdown in games against the Vikings and Rams.

This week should be a prime opportunity for the 25-year-old to have a big game as the Panthers rank 29th in the NFL in rushing defense (139.2 yards allowed per game). Plus, there's no longer the concern of Penny getting a hot hand and taking away his carries.

Another strong Week 15 play? Any of the top playmakers on the Browns' offense.

Cleveland is traveling to take on Arizona, which ranks last in the NFL in total defense (414.7 yards allowed per game) and passing defense (294.2 yards allowed per game). That means running back Nick Chubb and wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry should all be safe plays with a high ceiling for the week.

Because of the Cardinals' inability to stop opposing tight ends, David Njoku will also be a solid streaming option for the week. He had a quiet return from injury last week, notching only a four-yard reception against the Bengals, but he should be more involved this Sunday.

However, the top tight end of Week 15 could be Zach Ertz, who has been putting up big numbers for the Eagles in recent weeks. On Monday night, he had nine receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns, his first multi-touchdown game of the season.

The 29-year-old has had at least 91 yards in four of his last five games. Now, he'll face a struggling Washington Redskins team, making it likely he could get into the end zone again this week.