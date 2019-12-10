Giants' Eli Manning Won't Decide on NFL Future Until 'Probably Next Year'

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Eli Manning won't be making any decisions about his future until necessary.

After the New York Giants' 23-17 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, reporters asked the veteran quarterback when he plans to decide what he will do for the 2020 NFL season.

"Probably next year," Manning responded.

Manning started Monday night for the first time since being benched in mid-September for rookie sixth overall pick Daniel Jones. The two-time Super Bowl champion was back under center because Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in the Giants' Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 38-year-old threw for 203 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions on 15-of-30 passing.

The 2-11 Giants lost their ninth game in a row, but Manning notched an individual feat in the process:

The game marked Manning's third start this season, and New York has lost each one. He has 759 yards, four touchdowns and two picks overall this year.

Manning's time in New York seems to be over with Jones in the picture, even though the young quarterback has struggled as a rookie. Questions about Manning's NFL future are further perpetuated by the fact that his contract will expire after this season, making him an unrestricted free agent.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported earlier Monday that "those close to Manning believe he wants to continue playing and think his competitive juices will have him looking for a starting gig this offseason."

Manning has spent his entire 16-year career with the Giants. The loss to the Eagles brought his career record down to 116-117. He hasn't looked like a four-time Pro Bowler for a few years, but that doesn't mean a quarterback-hungry team won't take a chance on squeezing out whatever Manning may have left.