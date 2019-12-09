A's' Billy Beane Reveals He Has Kyler Murray on His Fantasy Football Team

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Turns out, Kyler Murray is helping Oakland Athletics executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane win after all.

Beane revealed the Arizona Cardinals quarterback is on his fantasy football team, and he has texted the Oklahoma product in the past to let him know, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.

While the fantasy football roster moves of a baseball executive normally wouldn't be noteworthy, Murray famously chose between football and a baseball career on the Athletics. Oakland selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft but allowed him to play football at Oklahoma.

All he did was win the Heisman Trophy and lead the Sooners to the College Football Playoff in his final collegiate season.

He skyrocketed up draft boards as a result and eventually went No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. The Athletics' loss was Arizona's gain, although Beane can at least take solace knowing Murray is an asset for one of the teams he runs.