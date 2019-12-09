Kris Bryant Trade Rumors: Phillies, Cubs Held Talks; 'Nothing There' at Moment

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2019

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) thirds to first base during a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Matt Marton/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies have had trade talks regarding third baseman Kris Bryant, according to Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM, though there is "nothing there at the moment" and Bryant's "service time grievance" remains an issue in any talks.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman added more context to the situation, noting the grievance is "a hurdle to a Bryant trade. Arbitrator has to decide whether he's a free agent in one year or two, and that decision could still be several weeks away. Of course always possible contingent deals could be struck depending on the ruling."

                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Gerrit Cole Signing Soon 👀

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Gerrit Cole Signing Soon 👀

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Strasburg Back to Nats 🚨

    World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg inks 7-year, $245M deal with Nationals

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Report: Strasburg Back to Nats 🚨

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Winter Meetings Are Here: 7 Stories to Watch

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Winter Meetings Are Here: 7 Stories to Watch

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Report: Bumgarner Seeking 5-Year Contract Worth $100M+ 💰

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Bumgarner Seeking 5-Year Contract Worth $100M+ 💰

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report