Kris Bryant Trade Rumors: Phillies, Cubs Held Talks; 'Nothing There' at Moment

Matt Marton/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies have had trade talks regarding third baseman Kris Bryant, according to Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM, though there is "nothing there at the moment" and Bryant's "service time grievance" remains an issue in any talks.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman added more context to the situation, noting the grievance is "a hurdle to a Bryant trade. Arbitrator has to decide whether he's a free agent in one year or two, and that decision could still be several weeks away. Of course always possible contingent deals could be struck depending on the ruling."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.