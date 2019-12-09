Gerrit Cole Rumors: Star FA 'Increasingly Likely' to Sign at Winter Meetings

Phil Long/Associated Press

Gerrit Cole is "increasingly likely" to agree to a deal during the MLB winter meetings, according to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi.

The winter meetings run through Thursday in San Diego. The New York Post's Joel Sherman reported New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was planning to arrive Monday, at which point he'd submit a formal offer to Cole's representatives.

Andy Martino of SNY reported the Los Angeles Angels are emerging as the biggest competition for the Yankees and that the Angels are "said to be very aggressive on Cole."

Stephen Strasburg agreed to a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Washington Nationals, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Strasburg surpasses David Price (seven years, $217 million) for the biggest deal ever signed by a starting pitcher and moves ahead of Zack Greinke ($34.4 million) for the highest average salary.

Cole is a better pitcher and two years younger (29) than Strasburg. The question isn't whether Cole will surpass Strasburg but instead by how much he'll set the new gold standard for a pitcher.

Passan questioned whether the American League Cy Young runner-up will collect $300 million or more.

According to the New York Times' Bob Klapisch, the Yankees were prepared to table an offer that ultimately matched Strasburg's agreement with the Nationals. That might have only been New York's starting point, though, as the team appears to be pushing all of its chips in on the three-time All-Star.

YES Network's Jack Curry reported the Yankees will make a "very, very competitive offer" to Cole in light of the Strasburg news.

Strasburg coming off the market benefits Cole in two ways. His massive contract provides a rough framework for the teams still pursuing Cole, and those suitors can no longer turn to Strasburg as a contingency plan in the event they fail to land Cole.

It wouldn't be a surprise if negotiations concluded rather quickly in the Cole sweepstakes.