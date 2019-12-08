Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons Voted in as 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductees

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2019

Marvin Miller, executive director of the Player's Association, the union representing striking baseball players, weaves his way through a throng of press prior to a meeting of the union. After a five hour meeting, the player representatives of the striking major league baseball clubs unanimously reaffirmed their support for the negotiating committee, for which Miller is the chief negotiator, July 28, 1981 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jewell)
Jewell/Associated Press

There are now two additional members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame thanks to the Modern Baseball Era ballot. 

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Marvin Miller and Ted Simmons were elected to the Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Hall of Fame's official website explained the process, noting the 16-member Modern Baseball Era Committee voted on 10 candidates to be inducted in July alongside the Hall of Famers who are elected through the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

The candidates needed 75 percent of the vote, and Jay Jaffe of FanGraphs shared the results for Miller, Simmons, Dwight Evans, Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Thurman Munson, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker and Lou Whitaker:

A biography on the Hall of Fame's website notes Miller, who died in 2012, was the executive director for the Major League Baseball Players Association from 1966 to 1982. He helped players make a number of notable strides in terms of their ability to earn significant money in the game.

In 1971, Miller provided counseling in Curt Flood's losing Supreme Court case against the reserve clause, which kept players on their teams for the entirety of their careers.

However, it laid the groundwork for what was to come, and the players union tested the reserve clause through arbitration in 1975. Free agency arrived by the 1976 campaign, and players' average annual salary jumped from $50,000 that year to $241,497 when Miller retired in 1982.

"Players are pleased that Marvin will now take his rightful and long overdue place in the Hall of Fame in recognition of the monumental and positive impact he had on our game and our industry," Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

As for Simmons, he played 21 seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves as a catcher and first baseman.

He was an eight-time All-Star, won a Silver Slugger award in 1980 and finished his career with a .285/.348/.437 slash line. He also hit 248 home runs and tallied 1,389 RBI.

Simmons had 100 or more RBI three times and six seasons with at least 20 home runs.

