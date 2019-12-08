Premier League Table Week 16: Sunday's 2019 EPL Top Scorers and Results

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Jamie Vardy scored a brace as Leicester City beat Aston Villa 4-1 in Birmingham to secure their eighth Premier League win in a row on Sunday.

The Foxes closed the gap on leaders Liverpool to eight points and move six clear of champions Manchester City in third place.

Newcastle United came from behind to beat Southampton at St James' Park, while Sheffield United picked up their first win in five games with a 2-1 victory at Norwich City.

Sunday's final match was Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Sunday's Results

Aston Villa 1-4 Leicester City

Newcastle United 2-1 Southampton

Norwich 1-2 Sheffield United

Brighton 2-2 Wolves

Premier League Standings (games played, points, goal difference)

1. Liverpool: 16, 46, +26

2. Leicester City: 16, 38, +29

3. Manchester City: 16, 32, +25

4. Chelsea: 16, 29, +7

5. Manchester United: 16, 24, +6

6. Wolves: 16, 24, +4

7. Tottenham Hotspur: 16, 23, +7

8. Sheffield United: 16, 22, +3

9. Crystal Palace: 16, 22, -4

10. Newcastle: 16, 22, -6

11. Arsenal: 15, 19, -2

12. Brighton: 16, 19, -4

13. Burnley: 16, 18, -8

14. Everton: 16, 17, -9

15. Bournemouth: 16, 16, -6

16. West Ham United: 15, 16, -8

17. Aston Villa: 16, 15, -5

18. Southampton: 16, 15, -17

19. Norwich: 16, 11, -17

20. Watford: 16, 9, -21

Premier League Top Scorers

Jamie Vardy, Leicester: 16

Tammy Abraham, Chelsea: 11

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United: 10

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 10

Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 9

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 9

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 9

Danny Ings, Southampton: 9

Sunday Recap

Leicester maintained their superb form at Villa Park to continue their best-ever winning streak in the Premier League:

Vardy struck for the eighth game in a row on 20 minutes to give his side the lead, rounding goalkeeper Tom Heaton and tapping into an empty net.

Kelechi Iheanacho added a second from a James Maddison cross four minutes before half-time, although Jack Grealish pulled one back with a curling strike in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Leicester extended their lead after the break through a looping header from Jonny Evans off a corner from Maddison and wrapped up the win through Vardy's 16th Premier League goal of the season:

Newcastle's win over Southampton put Steve Bruce's side into the top half of the table.

Danny Ings scored for the fifth game in a row to give the Saints the lead on 52 minutes to maintain his impressive goalscoring form:

Nathan Redmond and Ryan Bertrand were guilty of missing chances for the visitors, and they were made to pay as Newcastle struck twice to snatch all three points.

Jonjo Shelvey headed Newcastle level on 68 minutes, while Federico Fernandez fired home the winner from close range with just three minutes of normal time remaining.

Defeat keeps Southampton in the relegation zone and level on points with Aston Villa in 17th place after 16 games played.

Sunday's final fixture brought four goals in a roller-coaster first half between Brighton and Wolves on the south coast.

Diogo Jota swept home the opener from close range just before the half-hour mark after good work from Raul Jimenez.

However, Brighton hit back with two goals in two minutes to snatch the lead:

Neal Maupay hit a sweet strike to beat Rui Patricio at his near post before Davy Propper headed Leandro Trossard's cross past the Portuguese.

The second half failed to live up to the first as neither team had to settle for a draw that leaves Wolves unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games.