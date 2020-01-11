Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Day-to-Day After Finger Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo is considered day-to-day after suffering a strain in the fourth finger on his right hand, the team confirmed to reporters following a 125-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

Rondo underwent X-rays, which came back negative. He had 21 points and a team-high eight assists in the victory.

Rondo was averaging 7.1 points on 40.0 percent shooting, 5.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds for the 32-7 Lakers entering the game.

The 14-year veteran has missed time with injuries on multiple occasions this season. A strained right calf forced him to miss the first nine games of the year. He returned Nov. 12 but left his team's Dec. 6 game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a left hamstring strain. Rondo missed two more contests with that ailment.

Still, he has been an excellent asset to the Lakers, who are first in the Western Conference.

Without Rondo, expect Alex Caruso to see more time at the point off the bench. The 25-year-old fan favorite is averaging 5.6 points and 1.7 assists in 19.6 minutes per game.