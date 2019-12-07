Heisman Favorite Joe Burrow, No. 2 LSU Beat No. 4 Georgia in 2019 SEC Title Game

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers all but wrapped up a College Football Playoff spot with a 37-10 victory over Jake Fromm and the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2019 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday.

Burrow added the finishing touches to his Heisman Trophy resume, throwing for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

Fromm threw for 225 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a losing effort.

LSU improved to 13-0, while Georgia dropped to 11-2.

Notable Performances

LSU

QB Joe Burrow: 28-of-38, 349 yards, four touchdowns; 11 carries, 41 yards; 1 catch, 16 yards

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 15 carries, 57 yards; seven catches, 61 yards

WR Justin Jefferson: seven catches, 115 yards, one touchdown

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.: five catches, 89 yards, two touchdowns

Georgia

QB Jake Fromm: 20-of-42, 225 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions

RB D'Andre Swift: two carries, 13 yards; three catches, 18 yards

WR George Pickens: four catches, 54 yards, one touchdown

Triple-Threat Joe Burrow Does It All In Victory

Burrow entered Saturday as the Heisman Trophy front-runner, and he made a convincing closing argument against the Bulldogs.

Playing in front of a pro-Georgia crowd, Burrow wasn't rattled. After the Bulldogs punted on the game's opening drive, he led the Tigers 75 yards in less than four minutes as they seized an early 7-0 lead:

That touchdown pass was Burrow's 45th of the season, a new SEC record.

LSU went three-and-out on its second possession, but Burrow and Co. extended their lead to two scores before the opening period ended.

In the first quarter, Burrow completed nine of his 10 pass attempts for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a 16-yard completion to himself:

Whether it be with his arm, hands or legs, Burrow found ways to make plays while guiding his team to victory.

LSU had the opportunity to take full control early in the second quarter, but what would've been a wide-open touchdown bounced off the hands of Tigers wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. Burrow, though, didn't let that mistake linger.

The Tigers added a field goal late in the first half and opened the second half with another field goal. Just like that, the lead was 17. And they never looked back.

Short-handed Bulldogs No Match for Tigers

Going against a team that averaged 48.7 points per game during the regular season, Fromm and the Georgia offense had their work cut out for them.

Unfortunately for Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart, he was working with a depleted roster.

An ankle injury prevented Lawrence Cager from taking the field. Meanwhile, George Pickens was suspended for the first half after he got into a fight during last week's game against Georgia Tech. Freshman wideout Dominick Blaylock went down late in the first quarter Saturday with an apparent left knee injury.

To top it off, Fromm was shaken up midway through the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury. And the injuries just continued to pile up.

Georgia fell behind by 14 early as the offense struggled to find a rhythm, and with injuries taking their toll, the Bulldogs never mounted a serious rally.

Fromm only missed one play because of his injury, but when he returned, he threw an interception on his first possession back. As the Tigers made their way up and down the field, the Bulldogs failed to reach the red zone even once during the first half, settling for a pair of field-goal attempts.

Running back D'Andre Swift played, but he was not as involved as he typically is as he continued to be bothered by a shoulder injury. Swift carried the ball just once and accumulated just four total touches in the first half. That lack of involvement loomed large with a banged-up receiving corps.

Georgia could only muster 286 yards in the game, and by the time the Bulldogs managed to make it into the end zone, it was a 31-point contest.

What's Next

The College Football Playoff selection show will take place on Sunday on ESPN. The playoff field will be unveiled at 12:15 p.m. ET, with the New Year's Six bowl matchups following at 3 p.m. ET.