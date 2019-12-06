Knicks Rumors: Mike Miller Named Interim Head Coach After David Fizdale Firing

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2019

LAKELAND, FL - NOVEMBER 10: Head Coach Mike Miller instructs Paul Watson #5 of the Westchester Knicks against the Lakeland Magic during the game on November 10, 2018 at RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
Fernando Medina/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have reportedly named assistant coach Mike Miller their interim head coach after firing David Fizdale on Friday, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The Knicks also fired top assistant Keith Smart, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Why Knicks Are Still Laughingstock of the NBA

    The latest example came Friday when management fired head coach David Fizdale

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Why Knicks Are Still Laughingstock of the NBA

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    David Fizdale fired by Knicks in ‘sickening’ ending

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    David Fizdale fired by Knicks in ‘sickening’ ending

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Knicks Fire David Fizdale 🚨

    New York fires its head coach after 4-18 start to season (Woj)

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Knicks Fire David Fizdale 🚨

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cavs Players Upset with Beilein

    Players put their new HC on blast for 'treating this season like they, and he, are still in college' (The Athletic)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cavs Players Upset with Beilein

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report