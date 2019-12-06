Patriots WR Phillip Dorsett Says Tom Brady's Yelling 'Pumps Me Up'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Having a six-time Super Bowl champion yell either at you or around you would surely be intimidating to most, but it apparently pumps up New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

"I always listen to it," he said of quarterback Tom Brady's yelling, per Mike Giardi of NFL.com. "It pumps me up. Just makes me want to go play a little harder for him. At the end of the day, all the receivers are playing for him. I don't think it's anything with our physical ability. We just gotta dig deeper and play a little harder for him."

The NBC broadcast of Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans captured Brady's yelling from the bench and expressing frustration with his team's offense throughout the contest.

Outside of Julian Edelman, Patriots wide receivers had trouble getting open, and Dorsett finished with two catches for 15 yards. Offensive struggles have been a talking point for New England, which managed just 17 points and 13 points against the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, in the two games before Houston.

Dorsett and the rest of the defending champions may need some extra yelling before Sunday's AFC Championship Game rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.