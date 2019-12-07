Georgia vs. LSU: Preview and Predictions For SEC Championship 2019

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

The LSU Tigers face their fifth Top 10 opponent of the season in Saturday's SEC Championship Game.

The Georgia Bulldogs are not the highest-ranked team the SEC West champions will play, but they could be the toughest.

Kirby Smart's team owns the best defense in the SEC, and it stifled every foe it has come across since falling to the South Carolina Gamecocks on October 12.

LSU counters with one of the top scoring offenses in the FBS, one that produced at least 50 points in each of the last three weeks.

If Ed Orgeron's Tigers leave Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a win, they will lock up a College Football Playoff berth.

The same can be said about the Bulldogs, but they may be joined by the Tigers in the final four if that scenario arises.

Preview

The clash between LSU's offense and Georgia's defense is one of the most intriguing matchups of championship weekend.

The Tigers average 560.4 total yards, 390.0 passing yards and 48.7 points per game, all of which are second-best totals in the FBS.

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Georgia ranks second in points and rushing yards allowed per game and sits fourth in total yards conceded per contest.

A week ago, the Bulldogs held the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to 139 total yards and seven points. That goes along with the trend they have set since stumbling at home in mid-October.

The SEC East champion conceded 51 points in the last six games and earned shutouts versus Kentucky and Missouri.

In the same span, LSU produced 269 points, including 46 versus Alabama and at least 50 each against Ole Miss, Arkansas and Texas A&M. On the season, Alabama conceded 18.8 points per game, while Texas A&M (22.7 points allowed per game) and Ole Miss (26.5 points per game) both possessed stingy defenses overall.

That would suggest LSU finds a way to solve the Georgia defense through Heisman Trophy favorite Joe Burrow and 1,000-yard wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

Even if the second-ranked team is slowed down a bit, it still has the potential to score in the high 20s or 30s to win the conference crown.

LSU was held under 30 once on the season, by Auburn, and despite the low points total, it still put up 508 total yards.

Burrow is aware of the challenge that awaits him Saturday, but it will not hamper LSU's offensive game plan, per 247Sports' Billy Embody.

"I don't want to go into a game thinking every drive's not going to end in a score. I think we get disappointed if we don't score so I think going into this game, we're going to keep our same mentality. We're going to attack, we're going to go fast, we're going to throw the ball down the field, but also understanding that this is one of the best defenses in the country so you're going to have to take what the defense gives you and march the ball down the field. They're not going to give you anything easy."

Georgia's offense did not eclipse 30 points in a single game from October 12-November 23, and it hit that number in SEC play just twice, versus Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

While Burrow has six straight 300-plus-yard passing outings, Jake Fromm has not reached that mark once in 2019.

With receiver Lawrence Cager out and four defensive backs with multiple interceptions roaming the secondary, the Georgia junior will likely struggle to keep up with his LSU counterpart.

The Bulldogs' offense could also be hampered by D'Andre Swift's situation. The running back is dealing with a shoulder injury, and Smart said he is "banged up," per Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

John Amis/Associated Press

"He's had a banged up shoulder a lot of the year, a lot of the guys have. Brian Herrien's had it. A couple of players have had similar injuries. He's dealt with it, played with it. I won't say it's a common injury, but we've had a lot of guys who have had that same injury. He's been dealing with it and it came to a head Saturday. He had a couple of hits earlier where he did fall on it."

Swift averages 6.2 yards per carry and recorded at least 65 rushing yards in each of Georgia's 12 contests. LSU allows 124.5 rushing yards per game, so the opportunity could be there for Swift to achieve success on the ground.

But in order to keep up with the Tigers, the Bulldogs need Fromm and Swift to play at their maximum levels.

Prediction

LSU 31, Georgia 17

MVP: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

LSU may take a few drives to figure out Georgia's defense, but it will find a way to rack up points just like it has all season.

Burrow can use the SEC Championship Game stage to reinforce his position as Heisman favorite.

Fromm may benefit from his title-game experience to keep Georgia close early, but his lack of explosive wide receivers could be his downfall.

With Grant Delpit, Kristian Fulton and others containing the Bulldogs' passing attack, LSU should have a few opportunities to break the score open.

If that is the case, the Tigers would earn an impressive win over the No. 4 squad in the playoff rankings that may help their resume in the hunt for the top seed.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.