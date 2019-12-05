Michael Pineda Reportedly Re-Signs with Twins on 2-Year, $20 Million Contract

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Starting pitcher Michael Pineda helped the Minnesota Twins win the American League Central last season, and they are reportedly bringing him back into the fold after his efforts.

On Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported the Twins are signing the right-hander to a two-year deal worth $20 million. The contract is pending a physical.

Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press noted Pineda will have to finish his suspension at the start of the 2020 campaign.

In September, he was suspended 60 games after testing positive for Hydrochlorothiazide, which is against the league's drug and prevention program. He missed the playoffs as a result.

Pineda finished the 2019 season with a 4.01 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 140 strikeouts in 146 innings, which represented his best ERA and WHIP since he was a member of the New York Yankees in 2014. It was a solid bounce-back effort after he missed the 2018 season because of a knee injury and Tommy John surgery.

The starter is just 30 years old and represents a solid option in Minnesota's rotation as it looks to defend its division crown. Since he won't be coming back from a lost year due to injuries like he was last season, he could get even better and provide some stability in the starting rotation.