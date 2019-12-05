Dana White: Floyd Mayweather Agreed to 2020 UFC Fight at Clippers Game

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White and Floyd Mayweather made a handshake agreement regarding a possible fight in 2020.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, White described how he met with Mayweather when the Los Angeles Clippers played the Boston Celtics on Nov. 20. The two began talking and discussed combining forces for another marquee event.

TMZ Sports reported in November that Mayweather was looking to schedule two fights in 2020 in May and September, one of which would be a UFC crossover.

Mayweather hasn't fought since his TKO of Conor McGregor in August 2017. He posted on Instagram that he was coming out of retirement next year and in a previous post said he and White were "working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020."

White also appeared on The Jim Rome Show on Thursday (h/t MMAWeekly.com) to address Mayweather's announcement and revealed he's likely meeting with Al Haymon, Mayweather's manager, to discuss the details. He added he's looking at October or November as a tentative date for the fight.

Mayweather and White worked together to help promote the McGregor bout, which turned out to be a massive financial success.

ESPN's Dan Rafael reported Mayweather earned at least $100 million and possibly collected more than $200 million once the live gate and pay-per-view buys were counted. McGregor received at least $30 million, with Rafael writing, "His take is likely to exceed $100 million."

In October 2018 Mayweather teased a possible matchup with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, speculating he could get a bigger payday than he received for fighting McGregor.