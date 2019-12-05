Kentucky, Michigan Announce CBB Series Starting in 2020 with Matchup in London

James Crisp/Associated Press

No. 4 Michigan and No. 8 Kentucky announced a three-year series on Thursday afternoon.

It will start December 2020 with a trip to London's O2 Arena before shifting to Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 2021 and rounding out at Kentucky's Rupp Arena in 2022.

The two teams are not scheduled to meet during the 2019-20 season.

They last met in the 2014 Elite 8, where Kentucky prevailed 75-72 over Michigan.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari provided a statement:

"This series with Michigan checks off a lot of boxes when we're looking at teams to schedule. The first thing is, to add an opponent like Michigan and to do so at a point in the schedule where we're beginning to find out who we are as a team will be important in our development.

"And then to be able to do something different—to be first, which our fans know we love to do—and play this first game in London will be an unforgettable experience for our players and for our fans. I imagine the home-and-home games the following seasons will be as good as any nonconference games in the country."

First-year Michigan head coach and legendary Wolverines player Juwan Howard added: "What a unique three-game series. First, we get to showcase collegiate basketball overseas in London before playing that traditional home-and-home series in front of two of the nation's best basketball environments. We cannot wait."

Michigan is 7-1, with its only loss coming against No. 1 Louisville on Tuesday.

Kentucky is also a one-loss squad at 6-1, but the Wildcats' lone loss came against unranked Evansville on Nov. 12.

More information about the series will be provided in January.