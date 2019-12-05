Jake Marisnick Traded to Mets from Astros for Minor League Prospects

Mike Stone/Associated Press

The Houston Astros announced Thursday that they traded outfielder Jake Marisnick to the New York Mets for prospects Blake Taylor and Kenedy Corona.

Marisnick, 28, had spent parts of the past six seasons as a member of the Astros after beginning his career with the Miami Marlins. He spent most of his tenure in Houston as a fourth outfielder who excelled defensively.

"The vibe around the Mets when we were watching them last year from Houston, they looked like they were playing with some hunger and some passion," Marisnick told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. "I'm excited to come in and add to that."

Per Spotrac, Marisnick is estimated to make $3 million in 2020 before being eligible for free agency in 2021.

Marisnick was not a regular starter last season with George Springer, Michael Brantley and Josh Reddick seeing much of the playing time in the outfield, but he did appear in 120 games. Marisnick slashed .233/.289/.411 with 10 home runs, 34 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

He has appeared in between 103 and 120 games in each of the past four seasons and hit double-digit home runs in each of the past three, including a career-high 16 in 2017.

Marisnick saw his most extensive action in 2015, as he played in a career-high 133 games and registered a career-best 339 at-bats. Marisnick slashed .236/.281/.383 with nine homers, 36 RBI and a personal-best 24 steals.

While Marisnick doesn't get on base enough to be a full-time starter (.280 career on-base percentage), his 73 career steals make him a dangerous player on the bases, and he has solid pop with 54 career home runs.

The 24-year-old Taylor is a left-handed pitcher who was named an Advanced A All-Star last season, going 2-3 with 10 saves, a 2.16 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 66.2 innings across the A, Double-A and Triple-A levels.

Corona, 19, is an outfielder who hit .301 with five home runs and 19 stolen bases in 63 games across the Class A Short Season, Rookie Level and Rookie Level Dominican leagues.

With Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith all potentially vying for time in the Mets outfield, Marisnick figures to have a similar role in New York as he did in Houston.

Juan Lagares had been a defensive stalwart in the Mets outfield since 2013, but the acquisition of Marisnick seems to suggest that he won't be back with the team.

Marisnick will likely be used heavily as a late-inning defensive replacement in the outfield, and he could potentially split time with Nimmo in center.

Since Marisnick is a versatile outfielder and a one-time World Series champion with plenty of postseason experience, he is a solid addition to a Mets team that is looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.