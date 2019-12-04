Report: Brian Ortega Out of UFC Fight Night 165 Bout Due to Undisclosed Injury

Woohae Cho/Getty Images

Brian Ortega is reportedly pulling out of the UFC Fight Night 165 main event against Chan Sung Jung with an undisclosed injury, per ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

The featherweight matchup was to take place in Busan, South Korea, but Ortega will be out for two to three months to recover.

Helwani also reported that Ortega has not been replaced on the card and that "it's unclear at this time who, if anyone, will replace" him.

Ranked second on UFC's featherweight list, Ortega is 14-1 lifetime with one no-contest.

His last fight occurred in December 2018, when he lost via TKO (doctor's stoppage) after four rounds to featherweight champion Max Holloway in a title bout. Before then, Ortega's last six fights were all wins via KO, TKO or submission.

As for Jung, the man known as the Korean Zombie defeated Renato Moicano in his last fight on June 22. He is 15-5 lifetime and once fought for the featherweight title but lost to Jose Aldo via fourth-round TKO in 2013.

Unless Jung receives another opponent, the top remaining fight on the UFC Fight Night 165 card will be a light heavyweight battle between Volkan Oezdemir (ranked eighth in the weight class) and No. 10 Aleksandar Rakic.