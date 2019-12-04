No. 5 Virginia Upset by Matt Haarms, Unranked Purdue in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Sasha Stefanovic posted 20 points and four steals as unranked Purdue shocked No. 5 Virginia 69-40 Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Matt Haarms added 11 points and five rebounds for the host Boilermakers, who have won four of their last five after a 1-2 start. Jahaad Proctor added 16 points, four steals and four boards.

Purdue used a 12-0 run to take a 26-9 lead in the first half and never looked back. The Boilermakers also grabbed a 32-17 halftime edge.

Virginia, which shot just 37.2 percent from the field, was unable to come closer than 15 points of Purdue in the second half. The Cavaliers made just four of 24 three-pointers and committed as many turnovers as made field goals (16).

Purdue ended the game on an 18-4 run.

The Boilermakers defense was exceptional, but the team also made 13 of 25 three-pointers against a Virginia team ranked first in Division I in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com. Stefanovic led that effort with a 6-of-10 performance from beyond the arc.

