ACC/Big Ten Challenge 2019: Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Wednesday

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

It all comes down to Wednesday.

The 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge was tied at four games apiece coming into a loaded slate of games that will determine conference bragging rights until next year's edition. The showdown between the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels serves as the headliner, but there are six games on the docket.

Here is a look at the scores and summaries for each one.

Wednesday Scores

Purdue Boilermakers 69, No. 5 Virginia Cavaliers 40

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 73, Nebraska Cornhuskers 56

No. 3 Maryland Terrapins 72, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 51

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Penn State Nittany Lions, 9:15 p.m. ET

Wisconsin Badgers vs. NC State Wolfpack, 9:15 p.m. ET

No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels, 9:30 p.m. ET

Purdue 69, Virginia 40

Purdue notched the biggest upset of the 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge with a resounding 69-40 victory over Virginia.

The Boilermakers wasted little time seizing control with a 26-9 lead and never looked back thanks to suffocating defense and impressive three-point shooting. The home team connected on 13 of 25 shots from downtown (52.0 percent) compared to just four of 24 (16.7 percent) for the Cavaliers, preventing the visitors from dictating pace like they typically do and keeping any comeback efforts at bay.

Purdue used a balanced scoring effort in the blowout win with four starters in double figures, including Sasha Stefanovic (20 points, four steals and three rebounds) and Jahaad Proctor (16 points, four steals and four rebounds).

The offensive performance was all the more notable considering Virginia is No. 1 in the country in Ken Pomeroy's pace-adjusted defensive rankings.

Jay Huff led the way for the Cavaliers with 11 points and four rebounds.

Georgia Tech 73, Nebraska 56

Georgia Tech kept the theme of home-team victories in the early games rolling with a 73-56 win over Nebraska.

It was a two-man show for the Yellow Jackets.

Michael Devoe set the pace from the perimeter on his way to 26 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals while draining four shots from three-point range. Running mate Moses Wright was a matchup problem for the Cornhuskers, attacking the basket off the bounce and controlling the boards with 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Nebraska didn't have any answers for the tandem and never made a meaningful run in the second half despite remaining within relative striking distance for much of the game.

Haanif Cheatham provided a silver lining for the Cornhuskers with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Maryland 72, Notre Dame 51

Maryland is the Big Ten's highest-ranked team and did its conference proud with a 72-51 win over Notre Dame.

The Terrapins built a double-digit lead in the first half and never looked back, capitalizing on the raucous atmosphere and running away from their ACC foe. They weren't even particularly impressive on the offensive end while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from deep but used a stifling defense to overwhelm an overmatched opponent.

Jalen Smith was a force on both ends of the floor inside with 15 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks, and Eric Ayala directed the effort from the outside with 14 points, five assists, five rebounds and two steals.

The Fighting Irish didn't have an answer for Maryland's overall balance but still received notable showings from John Mooney (17 points and 12 rebounds) and Prentiss Hubb (13 points, five rebounds and three assists).

If Wednesday's performance was any indication, the Terrapins are the team to beat in the Big Ten this season. They were dominant on the national stage and have elevated themselves ahead of a Michigan State squad that has been slow out of the gates.