Dodgers Rumors: LA 'Courting' Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be active in the free-agent market while "courting" Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Heyman noted Rendon is a "curious" fit considering the current infield options on the roster, but the Dodgers are going after the star third baseman anyway.

Rendon would help any lineup after hitting .319 with 34 home runs and 126 RBI last season, finishing third in MVP voting behind Dodgers star Cody Bellinger.

While Justin Turner is currently manning third base, several Dodgers have played multiple positions over the past few years to account for their surplus of options, and they should be able to find playing time for everyone. Turner also only has one more year remaining on his current deal, so his presence shouldn't prevent the team from seeking a long-term upgrade at the position.

Meanwhile, teams can always use high-level pitching, and that is available in Cole and Strasburg.

Cole finished second in Cy Young voting this year after going 20-5 with a league-best 2.50 ERA and 326 strikeouts. He went 11-0 with a 1.79 ERA in 14 starts after the All-Star break.

Strasburg was nearly as effective during the regular season with a 3.32 ERA and 251 strikeouts in 209 innings, but he really turned heads during the playoffs. The Washington Nationals star went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA while leading his team to a World Series title, winning MVP of the final round.

The Dodgers saw what he could do up close with two quality starts in Washington's NLDS upset over Los Angeles.

For a team that has reached the playoffs in each of the last seven years without winning a title, the Dodgers need anyone who can help them get over the hump. Any of these players would be expensive but worth it if it leads to a championship.