Mets Rumors: Rick Porcello, NY Have Mutual Interest in Free Agency

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2019

Boston Red Sox' Rick Porcello works against the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The New York Mets and free-agent pitcher Rick Porcello have mutual interest, according to Matthew Cerrone of SNY.

While the right-hander is seeking a multiyear deal, Cerrone reported that "some believe he'll settle for an incentive-rich, one-year deal guaranteed to pay around $10-12 million."

Porcello went 14-12 in 32 starts for the Boston Red Sox last season, but his 5.52 ERA was a career low. He also only had 143 strikeouts in 174.1 innings.

Despite his struggles, Porcello has been a reliable pitcher throughout his career, averaging 185 innings and 31 starts per season while posting a 4.36 ERA during his 11 years in the majors.

He is only a few years removed from winning the 2016 AL Cy Young Award after going 22-4 with a 3.15 ERA. The 30-year-old also played a key role in helping the Red Sox bring home the 2018 World Series.

Any interested team likely assumes last year's problems were a fluke and he will return to being a solid innings-eater in the middle of a rotation.

The signing would be especially important for the Mets, who lost a key part of the staff with Zack Wheeler signing with the Philadelphia Phillies on a five-year deal worth $118 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

New York could replace him with Porcello, a New Jersey native who could also benefit from the move to the pitcher-friendly Citi Field for his home games.

