Giants' Eli Manning Likely to Start vs. Eagles After Daniel Jones' Ankle Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Eli Manning could get at least one more start for the New York Giants this week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Manning is "very likely" to start in place of Daniel Jones, who is in a walking boot because of a mild high-ankle sprain.

Jones suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but he played every offensive snap for New York.

In a conference call on Monday, Shurmur told reporters that Jones was dealing with "general game soreness" and wouldn't need to undergo X-rays or an MRI.

Jones also sounded optimistic about being able to play against the Eagles: "I think I'll be able to practice. It's sore, but that's typical for after the game. I think I'll be good to go."

Following an 0-2 start with Manning at quarterback, New York turned to Jones as its starter. The rookie first-round pick has thrown for 2,374 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 11 games.

Manning hasn't appeared in a game for the Giants since Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. He completed 62.9 percent of his attempts with two touchdowns and two interceptions in two games this season.

The Giants (2-10) are in last place in the NFC East and own the second-worst record in the NFL ahead of only the Cincinnati Bengals (1-11). They have lost five straight games against the Eagles dating back to the 2016 season.