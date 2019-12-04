Big Ten Championship 2019: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State TV Info, Odds, Predictions

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

When Ohio State and Wisconsin met October 26, the Buckeyes' best players delivered standout performances while they held the Badgers' top star to a season low in yardage.

If Ryan Day's team follows that game plan in Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game, it could reinforce its credentials as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

The Big Ten East winner boasts three potential Heisman Trophy finalists, but the one garnering the least buzz could be the biggest star in Indianapolis.

Wisconsin has a Rose Bowl berth, or New Year's Six at-large spot, to play for, but it may suffer the same fate as its trip to Ohio Stadium.

Big Ten Championship Info

Date: Saturday, December 7

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Ohio State (-16); Over/Under: 56.5

Predictions

Dobbins Steals Spotlight With Another 100-Yard Performance

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

While Justin Fields and Chase Young have been discussed as Heisman Trophy finalists, J.K. Dobbins has put in a more consistent run of dominant performances.

The junior running back found the end zone at least twice in each of his last five games, and he is coming off a four-score outing versus Michigan, a game where Young was kept out of the box score.

Additionally, Dobbins had seven 100-yard performances in Big Ten play and never earned a total under 50 rushing yards.

In the last two weeks versus Michigan and Penn State, Dobbins has 368 rushing yards on 67 carries. Before November 23, he had not carried the ball 30 times in a game this season.

Ohio State has relied more on Dobbins, and he has rewarded it with better overall performances than Fields, who committed a few turnovers versus Penn State.

The running back had one of his best all-around games versus Wisconsin, as he ran for 163 yards and two scores on 20 carries and caught three balls for 58 yards.

If the Badgers do not have an answer for Dobbins, he could help produce a few early scoring drives that put the game out of reach for the Big Ten West champion.

A year ago in Indianapolis, Dobbins scored one of two first-quarter touchdowns and finished off the 45-24 win over Northwestern with a 17-yard reception from Dwayne Haskins.

Since he is expected to eclipse the 118 total yards from last year's Big Ten Championship Game, Dobbins could make a case to land in New York as a Heisman finalist while extending his dominant run against Top 25 opponents.

By besting Wisconsin's defense and complementing Fields' passing success, the junior should lead the Buckeyes to the No. 1 seed over LSU, as they finish off their resume with three straight Top 25 wins.

Ohio State Solves Taylor Once Again

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor rarely experienced a struggle in his junior campaign.

Ohio State was the only team to hold the junior under 60 yards in a single game.

Taylor carried the ball 20 times at Ohio Stadium but only managed 52 rushing yards in a contest in which the Badgers produced 191 total yards and did not score in the first half.

Chase Young disrupted the Wisconsin offensive line with five tackles for loss and four sacks, and he made countless other plays that hampered the effectiveness of Taylor and quarterback Jack Coan.

The Buckeyes possess the fourth-best rushing defense, as they allow 91.2 rushing yards per game.

Wisconsin is three spots behind its Big Ten foe on that list, but the difference between the two is Ohio State was able to stop the best running back it faced.

The containment of Taylor could stop Wisconsin from developing an offensive rhythm, and it may limit its scoring potential in the first two quarters.

If that is the case, Ohio State may have a chance to cover the 16-point spread, which is the second-largest for a conference championship tilt.

If Wisconsin suffers another blowout defeat, it could tumble out of the Top 10, which would send current No. 10 Penn State to the Rose Bowl as the top-ranked Big Ten team behind Ohio State.

Additionally. a double-digit defeat without much offense may knock the Badgers out of New Year's Six contention if they fall behind Florida and Auburn in the final rankings.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

