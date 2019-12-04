ONE Championship 2019: ONE Warrior Series 9 Results and Highlights

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

China's Xie Wei ensured there was an explosive finish to the ONE Warrior Series 9 event on Wednesday by stopping Rockie Bactol inside 50 seconds in the headline bout in Singapore.

Carlos Prates put on a masterclass as he toyed with Joseph Luciano for the majority of their welterweight clash, winning by unanimous decision after a brilliant display of punching.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Ji Yeon Seo claimed a brutal first-round TKO in her atomweight bout against Rocel Catalan.

The event in full is available via the ONE Championship YouTube channel:

Here are the results from the action:

Xie Wei bt. Rockie Bactol via TKO in Round 1 (flyweight)

Carlos Prates bt. Joseph Luciano via unanimous decision (welterweight)

Ali Motamed bt. Hikaru Yoshino via split decision (bantamweight)

Joo Hwan Kim bt. Saharat Khongsawat via TKO in Round 2 (flyweight)

Ji Yeon Seo bt. Rocel Catalan via TKO in Round 1 (atomweight)

Ashraf Fauzi bt. Young Jun Kim via disqualification in Round 1 (featherweight)

Michele Ferreira bt. Nyrene Crowley via submission in Round 1 (atomweight)

Ganbayar Tumurkhuyag bt. Vincent Majid via TKO in Round 2 (catchweight 98.0kg)

Viet Anh Do bt. Govind Singh via knockout in Round 1 (flyweight)

Kristy Obst bt. Uyen Ha via TKO in Round 1 (atomweight)

Chang Ho Lee bt. Micael De Jesus via TKO in in Round 3 (bantamweight)

Purev Otgonjargal bt. Tae Ho Bak via submission in Round 3 (flyweight)

Ovais Shah vs. Asraful Islam ended no contest (flyweight)

Toreq bt. Allan Albindo via split decision (catchweight 58.5kg)

After Prates and Luciano had gone the distance in an absorbing, if largely one-sided, contest, the appetite was whetted for Xie and Bactol to finish the night with a nip-and-tuck fight.

The duo did not oblige, but what they served up instead was 50 seconds of pure, unabashed brawling.

Both came flying out of the blocks, with Filipino Bactol landing heavy early blows with his right and left hands.

Just 30 seconds in, though, a huge right hand from Xie sent Bactol crashing to the mat.

He bounced straight back up, but he was hurt, and an upper-cut from the Chinese fighter prompted the fight to be stopped with four minutes and 13 seconds still remaining of the first round.

Seo needed a little longer to earn her victory on Wednesday, with the referee calling time on her bout against Catalan with 3:37 on the clock.

But the rangy Korean's display was one of brutal efficiency.

After only 30 seconds, she expertly took the diminutive Catalan to the canvas, and the writing was already on the wall.

With no way out, Catalan simply had to defend herself from blow after blow to the head until the referee decided he had seen enough.