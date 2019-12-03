Big Ten ACC Challenge 2019: Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Tuesday

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

The 2019 Big Ten-ACC Challenge continued Tuesday with some of the top matchups of the nonconference college basketball season.

After the conferences split the first two games of the competition Monday, the more high-profile teams were in action on Day 2. This included preseason favorites Duke and Michigan State, as well as surging contenders Louisville and Michigan, plus some exciting teams like Indiana and Florida State.

This is all part of the 14-team battle over a three-day stretch for conference supremacy.

Follow along for the latest breakdown of Tuesday's action around the country.

Latest Conference Score: Big Ten 3, ACC 1

Monday's Results

Miami def. Illinois, 81-79

Minnesota def. Clemson, 78-60

Tuesday's Schedule/Results

Iowa def. Syracuse, 68-54

Northwestern def. Boston College, 82-64

No. 4 Michigan at No. 1 Louisville, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 17 Florida State at Indiana, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Rutgers at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU

No. 10 Duke at No. 11 Michigan State, 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Wednesday's Schedule

Notre Dame at No. 3 Maryland, 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN3

No. 5 Virginia at Purdue, 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Wisconsin at NC State, 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Wake Forest at Penn State, 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPNU

No. 6 Ohio State at No. 7 North Carolina, 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Tuesday Recap

Northwestern 82, Boston College 64

Northwestern handed Boston College its fourth straight loss with a dominant road performance at Silvio Conte Forum.

The Wildcats gained control of the game with a 16-0 run in the first half, turning a 20-19 deficit into a 35-20 advantage, and the Eagles were never able to recover. Boston College never got the score within single digits for the entire second half.

Miller Kopp was the star of the show for Northwestern with the best game of his young career:

He finished with 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting, reaching double figures for the sixth time in seven games during his freshman season. Fellow freshman Boo Buie also set a career high with 20 points on 8-of-9 from the field.

Meanwhile, Boston College couldn't get many stops while allowing Northwestern to shoot 58.2 percent from the field and 9-of-20 from three-point range. It created a one-sided battle with the visitors coming away with an impressive win.

Iowa 68, Syracuse 54

The two teams were separated by just one point at halftime, but Iowa proved to be the better team with a strong showing in the second half.

Luka Garza was nearly unstoppable inside with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Jordan Bohannon and Joe Wieskamp torched the 2-3 zone with a combined eight made three-pointers.

Depth might've been a problem, but this trio was more than enough to pull away from Syracuse in the second half.

Of course, Syracuse couldn't get much of anything going offensively while finishing with 16 turnovers and just 13 assists. Elijah Hughes finished 3-of-13 from the field on his way to 10 points.

After falling to 4-4 with a third straight loss, there are now questions about how far this program has fallen:

At the very least, it's clear major changes are needed for a turnaround this season.