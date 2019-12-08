Bowl Games 2019-20: Complete Schedule of Matchups

Bowl Games 2019-20: Complete Schedule of MatchupsDecember 8, 2019
With the conference championships over, it's time to hand out bowl bids across college football.
A total of 40 bowls populate this year's bowl season, which runs from Dec. 20 through Jan. 13.
With Utah falling to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship, Oklahoma vaulted into the top four after claiming the Big 12 title. The Sooners edged out Baylor 30-23 in overtime Saturday.
Oklahoma will face off with LSU, which leapfrogged Ohio State for the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The selection committee was likely swayed by the Tigers' comprehensive 37-10 win over Georgia. Ohio State beat Wisconsin 34-21 but trailed 21-7 at halftime, so the Buckeyes didn't make the same kind of emphatic statement Saturday.
Along with the semifinals, the committee will announce the New Year's Six bowl matchups during Sunday's selection special.
Here's a look at this year's slate, which will be updated as the games are announced.
2019-20 Bowl Schedule
All times Eastern
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN): Buffalo vs. Charlotte
Frisco Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN2): TBA vs. TBA
Saturday, Dec. 21
New Mexico Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Boca Raton Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC): TBA vs. TBA
Camellia Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Las Vegas Bowl (7:30 p.m., ABC): TBA vs. TBA
New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawai'i Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): BYU vs. TBA
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Quick Lane Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl (Noon, ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Pinstripe Bowl (3:20 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Texas Bowl (6:45 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Holiday Bowl (8 p.m., FS1): TBA vs. TBA
Cheez-It Bowl (10:15 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl (Noon, ABC): TBA vs. TBA
Cotton Bowl Classic (Noon, ESPN): Memphis vs. Penn State
CFP Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl (4 or 8 p.m., ESPN): Clemson vs. Ohio State
CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl (4 or 8 p.m., ESPN): Oklahoma vs. LSU
Monday, Dec. 30
First Responder Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Music City Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN) TBA vs. TBA
Redbox Bowl (4 p.m., Fox): TBA vs. TBA
Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Florida vs. Virginia
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Belk Bowl (Noon., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS): TBA vs. TBA
Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Arizona Bowl (4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network): TBA vs. TBA
Alamo Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): TBA vs. TBA
Outback Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Rose Bowl ( 5 p.m., ESPN): Oregon vs. Wisconsin
Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): Georgia vs. Baylor
Thursday, Jan. 2
Birmingham Bowl (3 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Gator Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Friday, Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Saturday, Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl (11:30 a.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Monday, Jan. 6
Mobile Alabama Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA
Monday, Jan. 13
College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN): TBD vs. TBD
College Football Playoff Set 🏆
• Peach: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 OU • Fiesta: No. 2 OSU vs. No. 3 Clemson • CFP semis set for Dec. 28