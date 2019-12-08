Bowl Games 2019-20: Complete Schedule of Matchups

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

With the conference championships over, it's time to hand out bowl bids across college football.

A total of 40 bowls populate this year's bowl season, which runs from Dec. 20 through Jan. 13.

With Utah falling to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship, Oklahoma vaulted into the top four after claiming the Big 12 title. The Sooners edged out Baylor 30-23 in overtime Saturday.

Oklahoma will face off with LSU, which leapfrogged Ohio State for the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The selection committee was likely swayed by the Tigers' comprehensive 37-10 win over Georgia. Ohio State beat Wisconsin 34-21 but trailed 21-7 at halftime, so the Buckeyes didn't make the same kind of emphatic statement Saturday.

Along with the semifinals, the committee will announce the New Year's Six bowl matchups during Sunday's selection special.

Here's a look at this year's slate, which will be updated as the games are announced.

2019-20 Bowl Schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN): Buffalo vs. Charlotte

Frisco Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN2): TBA vs. TBA

Saturday, Dec. 21

New Mexico Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Boca Raton Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC): TBA vs. TBA

Camellia Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Las Vegas Bowl (7:30 p.m., ABC): TBA vs. TBA

New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): BYU vs. TBA

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Quick Lane Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl (Noon, ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Pinstripe Bowl (3:20 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Texas Bowl (6:45 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Holiday Bowl (8 p.m., FS1): TBA vs. TBA

Cheez-It Bowl (10:15 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl (Noon, ABC): TBA vs. TBA

Cotton Bowl Classic (Noon, ESPN): Memphis vs. Penn State

CFP Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl (4 or 8 p.m., ESPN): Clemson vs. Ohio State

CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl (4 or 8 p.m., ESPN): Oklahoma vs. LSU

Monday, Dec. 30

First Responder Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Music City Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN) TBA vs. TBA

Redbox Bowl (4 p.m., Fox): TBA vs. TBA

Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Florida vs. Virginia

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl (Noon., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS): TBA vs. TBA

Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Arizona Bowl (4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network): TBA vs. TBA

Alamo Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): TBA vs. TBA

Outback Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Rose Bowl ( 5 p.m., ESPN): Oregon vs. Wisconsin

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): Georgia vs. Baylor

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham Bowl (3 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Gator Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl (11:30 a.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Monday, Jan. 6

Mobile Alabama Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): TBA vs. TBA

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN): TBD vs. TBD