Doug Pederson: Eagles' Lack of Discipline, Consistency Is 'On Me'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are riding a three-game losing streak, and head coach Doug Pederson is shouldering the blame for his team's slide to 5-7.

"We have to do better, and we will do better," Pederson told 94WIP's Angelo Cataldi on Monday. "Again, it's my responsibility."

Pederson continued (h/t ProFootballTalk):

"Our discipline, our consistency, the lack of that that showed up in this football game, that's on me. That's on me. And that's why I'm disappointed. I felt like and I think most people felt like we were the better football team. ... Having watched [the tape] again this morning, it's not who we are, it's not who I am as a coach, it's not how we teach things. It starts with me and I have to fix things this week heading into the Giants game."

The Eagles were upset 37-31 by the 3-9 Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Following the game, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was just as hard on himself.

"I'm extremely disappointed in my play today," Ertz told reporters. "Probably one of the worst games I've played in a long time. ... We can't let this ruin the season."

Ertz had two crucial drops—one near the goal line and another falling down in the end zone—against the Dolphins, adding to the team's chronic case of the dropsies.

Pederson added that he is "disgusted, mad and angry" the Dolphins played better and seemed to want to win more than the Eagles.

Despite their underperforming, the Eagles still have a shot at capturing the NFC East. It is the weakest division in the NFL with the 6-6 Dallas Cowboys in the lead. But Philadelphia more than likely has to win out to keep any hope of making the playoffs alive, and Pederson is speaking like a man who knows that.

The Eagles next host the 2-10 New York Giants on Monday night.