Red Sox News: Sandy Leon Traded to Indians for Pitcher Adenys Bautista

The Boston Red Sox announced Monday they have traded reserve catcher Sandy Leon to the Cleveland Indians for pitcher Adenys Bautista.

Leon appeared in 65 games for the Red Sox in 2019, producing a .192 batting average and five home runs in 172 at-bats. He made 358 appearances in his five-season run in Boston.

Though the 30-year-old hasn't been consistent at the plate, he has had success in the past. In 2016, he hit .310 with seven home runs and 17 doubles in 78 games. He also came through with a 3-for-6 effort in the 2018 World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Still, Leon is best known for his work behind the plate. The catcher has accumulated 27 defensive runs saved over the last three years, per FanGraphs, even with a relatively down year in 2019. He has provided positive value with his framing in each of the last three years.

Cleveland already has one of the best defensive catchers in the game in Roberto Perez, but Leon could provide the team with another option while potentially replacing backup Kevin Plawecki.

In return, the Red Sox will receive a pitcher who has struggled in limited exposure to professional baseball.

The 21-year-old Bautista tallied 12 innings across seven games in the Dominican Summer League last year, producing a 6.75 ERA with 10 walks and six strikeouts. He didn't fare much better in the Arizona Fall League with six earned runs allowed in 5.1 innings.

Boston will hope the 6'3", 170-pound reliever finds success in a new location.