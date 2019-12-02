AP College Basketball Poll 2019: Complete Week 5 Rankings Released

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Week 4 in college basketball was wild as some teams suffered shocking upsets, while others emerged as major contenders. Here's hoping Week 5 provides the same drama.

While we wait to find out, the updated Associated Press poll has been released. Below, we'll take a look at the rankings and the key results that affected them.

Rankings

1. Louisville

2. Kansas

3. Maryland

4. Michigan

5. Virginia

6. Ohio State

7. North Carolina

8. Kentucky

9. Gonzaga

10. Duke

11. Michigan State

12. Arizona

13. Oregon

14. Auburn

15. Memphis

16. Seton Hall

17. Florida State

18. Baylor

19. Dayton

20. Colorado

21. Tennessee

22. Washington

23. Villanova

24. Butler

25. Utah State

Analysis

The rankings were bound to look different after a number of major upsets.

Michigan State was the first victim, falling to Virginia Tech at the Maui Invitational on Monday, 71-66. The Spartans offense abandoned them in the loss, with Aaron Henry (18 points) the only player on the team with double-digit points.

Michigan State rebounded nicely with wins over Georgia and UCLA to close out the week, but it still dropped from No. 3 to No. 11 in the AP poll.

The surprises continued Tuesday when Stephen F. Austin shocked Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, winning 85-83 in overtime. Nathan Bain was the hero, racing down the court to hit a game-winning layup as time expired after the Lumberjacks stole the ball.



"I looked up at the clock and saw I had 2.6 seconds, just going as fast as I can to lay it up. Like a layup drill. Prayed it would go in," Bain said after the game. "I wasn't sure if the guy was going to foul me or not. Get it on the rim to give us a chance."

There have been previous upsets this season, but none bigger than the home loss for the then-No. 1 Blue Devils, who fell to No. 10.

Oregon had an interesting week, beating a tough Seton Hall team Wednesday before an overtime loss to Gonzaga, 73-72. The Ducks didn't make things easy on themselves in the loss to the Bulldogs, digging a 17-point hole in the first half.

"Our guys battled hard after a bad start," head coach Dana Altman said. "It's on me to get them moving the ball better. It's on me to get them in better sets. ... Our offense has got to be much more efficient than we showed tonight."

A four-point loss to North Carolina on Friday concluded a 1-2 week for the Ducks at the Battle 4 Atlantis. They dropped two spots to No. 13.

The Tar Heels suffered an upset the day before against Michigan, losing 73-64. It was a dangerous week to be a Top 10 team.

It was also a dangerous week to face Michigan, as the Wolverines smoked Gonzaga on Friday, 82-64. Juwan Howard and the Wolverines are not to be trifled with this season, and they moved into the AP poll at No. 4.

As for this week, there are some fascinating matchups on tap.

No. 1 Louisville will face unbeaten Michigan on Tuesday, while Duke and Michigan State have their own showdown that same day. No. 7 North Carolina will look to avoid another loss against a Big Ten opponent on Wednesday when No. 6 Ohio State travels to Chapel Hill. On Saturday, No. 12 Arizona vs. No. 18 Baylor and No. 20 Colorado vs. No. 2 Kansas promise to be intriguing clashes.

Things won't get easier for the Tar Heels with a showdown against No. 5 Virginia on Sunday. No. 9 Gonzaga and No. 22 Washington face off that same day.

Expect more turnover atop the rankings after the week's games.