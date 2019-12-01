Alabama Kicker Joseph Bulovas Apologizes for Missing Game-Tying FG vs. Auburn

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas posted a statement to Twitter after missing what would've been a game-tying field goal in the Iron Bowl against Auburn on Saturday.

"After reflecting on the game, I just wanted to express my apologies to the entire Crimson Tide nation," Bulovas wrote. "Nobody was more disappointed than myself. Regardless of the circumstances, that is a kick I should make in my sleep and nobody is as big of a critic as I am of myself."

Bulovas' 30-yard attempt hit off the left upright with two minutes remaining. With the miss, he finished the regular season 8-of-11 on field goals after replacing an injured Will Reichard.

It looked like Alabama would have one more possession to at least get the sophomore in position for another try. But the Tide committed a substitution infraction on 4th-and-4 with 1:06 left on the clock.

Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn outfoxed Nick Saban by having his punter line up out wide.

Alabama fans will contend—with some justification—that the score should've been tied at 45 when Bulovas lined up for his kick.

Auburn got a first down with one second left in the second quarter. With no timeouts left, the Tigers almost certainly wouldn't have had a chance to spike the ball and set up a field goal for Anders Carlson.

However, the referees stopped the game to confirm how much time was left on the clock, which allowed Auburn to get the field-goal unit on the field. The Tigers snapped the ball as soon as the clock restarted, and Carlson's 52-yard kick was good.

Since he still has two years of eligibility remaining, Bulovas may have a shot at redemption in the Iron Bowl down the road.