NFL Rumors: Roger Goodell Planned Colin Kaepernick's Workout for 'Months'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly spent a significant amount of time planning the workout for Colin Kaepernick that was scheduled to take place on Nov. 16.

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, Goodell took "months" to prepare the event, including privately consulting multiple NFL team owners and providing feedback to Jay-Z's team on the feedback he received from the owners.

La Canfora noted Goodell had the "initiative to construct a large-scale workout" for Kaepernick after the league entered into a business relationship with Jay-Z in August.



One source told La Canfora that Goodell spoke to "at least" 10 team owners, including Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots, Arthur Blank of the Atlanta Falcons and Stephen Ross of the Miami Dolphins.

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams on Nov. 12 informing them a private workout would be held at the Falcons practice facilities for Kaepernick in four days.

On the day of the event, disagreements between Kaepernick's camp and the NFL, particularly over details in the liability waiver, led to Kaepernick holding his own public workout at a high school in the Atlanta area.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, seven teams had representatives at Kaepernick's workout, but as of Nov. 23, no one had reached out to him for a private workout or visit.

Kaepernick has been a free agent since March 2017 when he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. The 32-year-old threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games during the 2016 season.