Manchester United Settle for 2-2 Draw vs. Aston Villa After Tyrone Mings' Goal

Manchester United were forced to settle for a point against a promoted side for the second match in a row in the 2019-20 Premier League after a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday.

United fell behind to a Jack Grealish wonder-strike in the 11th minute at Old Trafford, but were level when Tom Heaton bundled Marcus Rashford's header into his own net three minutes before the break.

A Victor Lindelof header put United back in front in the second half, but Tyrone Mings struck a fine equaliser less than two minutes later.

The stalemate follows last week's 3-3 draw away to Sheffield United and means the Red Devils are eight points off a place in the top four and looking like a long shot to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

United were quicker out of the blocks than Villa, stringing together several sequences of neat passes. Yet the Red Devils found it difficult to break the visitors down, with right-back Frederic Guilbert impressing initially up against in-form Rashford.

The home side soon became frustrated and descended into making a series of scrappy challenges. Harry Maguire was the first to go into referee Craig Pawson's book following a late tackle on Anwar El Ghazi. Meanwhile, Andreas Pereira had also left his mark on Villa playmaker Grealish, showcasing United's intent to be tough on their opponent's best players.

It didn't work, though, because Grealish wasn't deterred. To his credit, the classy No. 10 shrugged off Pereira's challenge and answered with a wonder goal:

United were stunned, and it showed when the hosts tried to reply quickly but were too frantic and careless in possession. Off the ball, the Reds continued to focus their ire on the tricky Grealish, who was felled next by Fred.

Grealish was bossing things, but neither Pereira nor Juan Mata were showcasing much creativity for United. Their struggles left Rashford and Anthony Martial starved of service up top, although the pair were also guilty of being static at times and not giving the men in midfield an easy target.

United's lethargy, coupled with the influence of their creator-in-chief was giving Villa confidence, and the away side thought they were 2-0 up when Trezeguet converted from close range. He had replaced the injured El Ghazi on 18 minutes, but saw his goal chalked off by the offside flag, a decision upheld by a VAR review.

United were toiling but finally found a breakthrough when Pereira played in Rashford, who got his head to the ball but it was adjudged to have gone in off Villa keeper Heaton.

Villa merited at least being level at the break, but Dean Smith's side became unglued after the restart. Confusion and nerves at the back were common and duly punished when Wesley's poor headed clearance allowed Lindelof to head United in front on 64 minutes.

However, the calamities in defence weren't just limited to Villa. United soon made their own mess, allowing Mings to volley in unmarked after a fine cross from left-back Matt Targett, with a VAR check needed to confirm Brandon Williams had played the goalscorer onside.

The goal should have buoyed Villa, but instead Mings and Co. seemed to drop a yard or two deeper and invite pressure. It looked like a risky strategy when Martial got free in the box, but the Frenchman lifted his close-range effort over the bar.

United didn't do enough in the final stages to earn a winner and ultimately paid the price of two more dropped points thanks to their inconsistency at both ends of the pitch.

What's Next?

United host Tottenham Hotspur and former manager Jose Mourinho on Wednesday, while Villa will be away to Chelsea on the same day.